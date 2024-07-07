"Dream come true": Shehnaaz Gill reacts as Justin Bieber shares a picture featuring her from Anant-Radhika's sangeet

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 : Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill can't keep calm as her dream of witnessing international star Justin Bieber's live performance got fulfilled at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony.

The 'Baby' hitmaker, who recently came to India to perform at the wedding function of Anant and Radhika, posted several pictures and videos from the star-studded affair.

One of the images shows Shehnaaz cheering for Justin from front.

Sharing Justin's post, Shehnaaz on her Instagram Story wrote, "Dream come true (Red heart emoji)."

In another post, Shehnaaz dropped a clip of Justin's performance that she recorded.

"Guys, Justin Bieber bilkul mere samne hoga, oh my god! (Justin Bieber right in front of me, oh my god!)," Shehnaaz can be heard saying in the video.

Justin arrived in India on Friday morning as he was scheduled to perform at the sangeet the same night.

A few hours after his enthralling performance, Justin was spotted at the Mumbai airport, bidding goodbye to India.

Dressed in his signature casual style, Bieber engaged with the audience while performing hit tracks such as 'Baby', 'Love Yourself', 'Peaches', and 'Sorry', ensuring an unforgettable night for all attendees.

The Ambani-Merchant wedding celebrations have been a grand affair, preceding the main wedding ceremonies scheduled for July 12 and 13, including the auspicious Shubh Vivah and Shubh Aashirwad.

The festivities have been marked by traditional rituals and cultural ceremonies, with guests encouraged to embrace Indian attire and customs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor