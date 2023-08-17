‘Dream Girl 2’: Abhishek Banerjee excited to reunite for third time with Ayushmann Khurrana

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17 : Actor Abhishek Banerjee will reunite with Ayushmann Khurrana in the highly anticipated movie ‘Dream Girl 2’. Recently, he expressed his excitement.

Dream Girl 2, a sequel to the hit comedy ‘Dream Girl’, brings back the dynamic duo of Ayushmann Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee, who have previously collaborated on successful projects like ‘Dream Girl’ and ‘Bala’.

Talking about working with Ayushmann for the third time, Abhishek shared in a statement, "It was quite amusing portraying the roles of husband and wife with Ayushmann; this marks my third film alongside him. I've known him since Dream Girl 1, Baala, and now Dream Girl 2. Working together as a couple, we both enjoyed a lot. Just hoping to get the best Jodi award this year"

The chemistry between Abhishek Banerjee and Ayushmann Khurrana has been widely appreciated in their previous ventures, and fans are eagerly awaiting their reunion in ‘Dream Girl 2’.

Abhishek spoke fondly of Ayushmann, describing him as a "very sweet person who takes care of everyone around him." Their camaraderie and rapport off-screen are evidently reflected in their on-screen performances.

In the film, Ayushmann will be seen pretending to be a woman named Pooja.

The trailer also gives a glimpse of the characters of Ananya Panday, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa and Vijay Raaz.

‘Dream Girl 2' is the sequel to the highly successful film, 'Dream Girl', which was released in 2019. The first installment was a big hit at the box office.

Raaj Shaandilyaa has directed the film and Ektaa R Kapoor has produced it. The film will hit the theatres on August 25.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor