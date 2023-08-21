‘Dream Girl 2’: Ayushmann Khurrana’s item song ‘Jamnapaar’ out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 21 : Makers of the upcoming comedy film ‘Dream Girl 2’ on Monday released their new song ‘Jamnapaar’.

Taking to Instagram, production house Zee Music Company shared the song and captioned it, “@pooja___dreamgirl ka pyaar, will take you #Jamnapaar. Song out now.”

In the song, Ayushmann could be seen dressed up as his character ‘Pooja’.

Sung by Neha Kakkar and Meet Bros, the song is penned by Kumaar.

Soon after the makers shared the track on social media, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

A user wrote, “Amazing Pooja.”

Another fan wrote, “You're so graceful, I'm stunned.”

Recently the makers unveiled the tracks ‘Dil Ka Telephone 2.0’ and ‘Naach’ which received decent responses from the audience.

‘Dream Girl 2' is the sequel to the highly successful film, 'Dream Girl', which was released in 2019.

He will share screen space with actor Ananya Panday.

The first instalment was a big hit at the box office. Raaj Shaandilyaa has directed the film and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film will hit the theatres on August 25.

In the film, Ayushmann will be seen pretending to be a woman named Pooja.

The trailer gives a glimpse of the characters of Ananya Panday, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa and Vijay Raaz.

