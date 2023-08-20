'Dream Girl 2': Jeetendra indulges in interesting chat with Ayushmann Khurrana

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20 : Few days are left before the release of the comedy film ‘Dream Girl 2’ but the lovers of Pooja aka Ayushmann Khurrana is increasing. This time it’s none other than legendary actor Jeetendra.

Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann dropped a hilarious video featuring Jeetendra.

In the video, Jeetendra asks Pooja to call him “Jeetu” and also takes the names of his wife Shobha Kapoor and daughter Ektaa.

Recently, the makers unveiled the second song ‘Naach’.

Taking to Insta, Zee Music Company shared the song video and captioned, “Aaj gully apni dance floor hai! Toh #Naach.”

The dance track features Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Pandey showing their energetic moves with a backdrop of festive celebrations.

Sung by Nakash Aziz with Tanishk Bagchi as the music director. The peppy lyrics penned by Shaan Yadav.

‘Dream Girl 2' is the sequel to the highly successful film, 'Dream Girl', which was released in 2019.

He will share screen space with actor Ananya Panday.

The first instalment was a big hit at the box office. Raaj Shaandilyaa has directed the film and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film will hit the theatres on August 25.

In the film, Ayushmann will be seen pretending to be a woman named Pooja.

The trailer gives a glimpse of the characters of Ananya Panday, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa and Vijay Raaz.

