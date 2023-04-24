Dream Girl 2 postponed, Ayushmann Khurrana announces new release date

Ayushmann Khurrana donned the persona of Pooja and charmed the audience with his film 'Dream Girl' which scored an impressive Rs 200 crore haul at the box office. Now the Vicky Donor is ready with the sequel of the film.The film was earlier scheduled to release on 7th July, 2023. However, on Monday morning, Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram account to announce that the release date has been postponed.

Ayushmann Khurrana, who plays the role of Karam Singh/Pooja in the film, took to his Instagram account to share a note announcing the new release date. Dream Girl 2 will now release in theatres on 25th August 2023. The post was accompanied by an audio message from ‘Pooja’, who read out the note. “Mere priya Aashiqon, Chaar saal baad aapke Dil Ka Telephone phir se ring ring hoga. Ab iske liye taiyaari bhi toh shaandaar, dhamakedaar aur smoochiebhari honi chahiye na? Toh karo thoda aur intezaar; And keep sending lots of pyaar! Ab #7KoSaathMein nahin, Pooja ki kiss on August Pachees! Dream Girl 2 releasing in theatres on 25th August 2023. -Aapki pyaari Pooja,” read the note.

In his caption, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, “Pachees badi hai mast mast, kyunki @pooja___dreamgirl aa rahi hai on 25 अगस्त. #PoojaKiKissOnAug25 #DreamGirl2 releasing in theatres on 25th August, 2023.” Fans will have to wait a little longer to watch the movie in theatres, and while one fan wrote, “Oh nooooo itna zyada intezaar kaise kare yaar,” another fan commented, “So so excited to see this.”