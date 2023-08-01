'Dream Girl 2' trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana gives his life's most "dangerous" performance, check out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1 : Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to tickle your funny bone with his role in 'Dream Girl 2'.

On Tuesday, the actor dropped the film's trailer and it turned out to be a laugh riot. In the film, Ayushmann will be seen pretending to be a woman named Pooja.

The trailer also gives a glimpse of the characters of Ananya Panday, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa and Vijay Raaz.

Take a look at the trailer

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvZ0OD9oDKm/?hl=en

The trailer has left netizens in splits.

Reacting to it, a user wrote, "Hahahah this is too funny."

"Wow...loved it," another one wrote.

Excited about the film, Ayushmann said, "Dream Girl 2 has been a joyride from the beginning. The script is hilarious, and I'm elated to bring laughter and entertainment in the lives of our fans once again."

Ananya also shared her experience working in the film.

"Working on Dream Girl 2 was an absolute blast, and I can't wait for the audience to witness the fun we had while filming this comedy extravaganza," she shared.

Raaj Shaandilyaa has directed the film and Ektaa R Kapoor has produced it. The film will hit the theatres on August 25.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor