"Dream has come true today": Devi Sri Prasad on winning National Film Award for 'Pushpa: The Rise'

New Delhi [India], October 17 : Renowned music director Devi Sri Prasad on Tuesday won the Best Music Director Award at the 69th National Film Awards for his composition in the Telugu blockbuster film 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

He received the award from President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony that took place at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

On receiving the award, Devi Sri Prasad told ANI, "I will always be grateful to everyone. This is one of the most prestigious awards. It is the biggest dream of any artist. The dream has come true today."

'Pushpa: The Rise' an action entertainer directed by Sukumar. The film has been widely praised. It has been produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media.

The film starred Telugu star Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles.

Allu Arjun also bagged the Best Actor National Film Award for his performance in 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

Makers recently announced the official release date of the second instalment of the film 'Pushpa: The Rule'.

'Pushpa: The Rule' is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Independence Day next year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor