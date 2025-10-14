Dreams Aren't What We See in Our Sleep; Dreams Are Those That Keep Us Awake": Gautam Adani Inspires Young Storytellers at Whistling Woods International

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani praised the students of Whistling Woods International as the "Gems of Bharat" and referred to sharing the stage with Rajkumar Hirani, Kartik Aaryan, and Jackie Shroff, calling them "icons." In his keynote, "Mr. Adani said, 'Dreams aren't what we see in our sleep; real dreams are those that keep us awake.' His words left every student deeply inspired to dream big and pursue those dreams with relentless determination."

Mr. Adani's message to the students of WWI “May your generation be the one that gave Bharat her voice back. May your generation be the one that gave Bharat her song back. May your generation be the one that gave Bharat her stories back and may the halls of Whistling Woods International forever echo with the whistle of Bharat’s youth a whistle that speaks the truth, that sings with pride, and that reminds the world of our timeless philosophy.”

Citing the example of Raj Kapoor's iconic film 'Awara', in which the famous actor, in the role of a common man, made a deep emotional connect with Soviet audiences in the post-World War II era, he said that Kapoor was India's finest advocate of soft power, building a cultural bond that uplifted Indo-Soviet ties for generations. Mr. Subhash Ghai, Founder and Chairman of Whistling Woods International, lauded the address, stating, “I am deeply grateful to Mr. Gautam Adani and Dr. Priti Adani for gracing us with their presence and sharing such a powerful perspective with our students. His words on Cinematic Soul of Nation-Building to AI have given our young creators a profound understanding of their responsibility as storytellers. This is the kind of wisdom that will stay with them throughout their careers.”

In a touching tribute to Mr. Gautam Adani and Dr. Priti Adani, WWI students presented personalized tokens of appreciation that reflected their creativity and skill. The School of Creative Arts unveiled a hand-painted portrait of the guests, while the School of Fashion & Costume Design presented specially crafted designs inspired by themes of creativity and innovation. This 13th edition of Celebrate Cinema marked yet another milestone in Whistling Woods International’s journey of celebrating art, creativity, and the evolving language of cinema. Over three vibrant days, the festival brought together more than 50 immersive workshops, multiple panel discussions and exhibits, featuring some of India’s most celebrated voices from the worlds of film, music, and digital storytelling. The festival commenced with an inspiring panel on “Celebrating Poetry & Music in Indian Cinema” featuring Gulzar Sahab, Subhash Ghai, and Salim Arif, moderated by Kausar Munir. Another major highlight was a special Tribute to Raj Kapoor and Guru Dutt, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Rahul Rawail and Salim Arif offering students rare insights into the creative legacies of two cinematic legends.