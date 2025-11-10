“Dreams Don’t Work Unless You Do”: Sunanda Sharma Drops Teaser of Her First Independent Single ‘Dilbar’

Punjabi Pop Icon Sunanda Sharma has officially entered a new chapter in her musical journey with the release of the teaser for her upcoming single, ‘Dilbar’, under her very own independent label, Sunanda Sharma. Known for chartbusters like ‘Mummy Nu Pasand’, ‘Poster Lagwa Do’, and several other hits that have ruled playlists across the nation, Sunanda is now stepping into a fresh creative phase, one that’s entirely her own. Taking to social media, she writes “Dreams don't work unless you do - and today, one of mine came true.

The teaser of ‘Dilbar’ promises a vibrant, soulful track that captures Sunanda’s signature energy while revealing a more personal and expressive side to her artistry. This marks not just a musical comeback, but also the evolution of an artist who continues to redefine herself with every release. With ‘Dilbar’, Sunanda Sharma seems ready to showcase a sound that is authentic, original, and deeply connected to her identity, setting the tone for an exciting new era in her career.