Drew Barrymore catfished on dating app

Los Angeles, Jan 27 Actress Drew Barrymore was tricked into thinking she was chatting to a footballer on a dating app. She also shared that she doesn’t have a great time on dating apps.

The 48-year-old actress split from Will Kopelman - with whom she has Olive, 11, and nine-year-old Frankie - in 2016 after four years of marriage and has been single ever since but has tried her luck on the dating app and was left unsure what to make of the situation when it turned out the man was actually a musician, reports Female First UK.

Speaking on her self-titled chat show, she said: "Every time I get on there it does not feel great. I always last five days. And this time my app has changed where it shows people like you so it's very flattering... but I don't know who anyone is and it just feels scary to go out with a stranger.”

She further mentioned, quoted by Female First UK: "This guy on my app said he was the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, so I wrote to him and I was like, 'Oh my god, I went to the first practice game. I was so frustrated being a girl from Los Angeles who loves football and we didn't have any teams and then I moved away to New York and then we got two teams and it's nice to meet you, my name is Drew. He was not the quarterback for the L.A. Rams. He was a musician who thought he was being cute. How should I feel about this?"

The 'Never Been Kissed' star added that it wasn't even the idea of dating a footballer that attracted her to him and just that she was "excited" to talk to someone in the sporting world.

