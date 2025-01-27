Drew Barrymore recalls working in 'Bad Girls', says "it changed my life"

Washington [US], January 27 : Actor Drew Barrymore recently recalled working on the 1994 film Bad Girls, directed by Jonathan Kaplan.

"When we did Bad Girls, I was 16. I was such a dumbass," recalled The Drew Barrymore Show host, reported People.

She shared that what was special about that role and how it was a life-changing film for her. "I always talk about how much it changed my life. If I hadn't done that film, there's no way I'd be sitting here right now," she added.

'Bad Girls', released in 1994 and directed by Jonathan Kaplan, follows four prostitutes: Cody (Madeleine Stowe), Anita (Mary Stuart Masterson), Eileen (MacDowell) and Lilly (Barrymore), as per the outlet.

The group of four, known as the 'Honky-Tonk Harlots' makes a plan to leave for a better life before two detectives are hired to hunt them down.

"It was that film that showed me if you care about something, be involved," said Barrymore, adding, "I had not been on a film like that, which was really my school. Those film sets were very educational to me about how it all works even though it was so skewed and bizarre and sort of surreal," according to People.

"I feel like my whole life changed the most dramatically, I can trace it back to that experience with you," said Barrymore.

This is not the first time Barrymore has reunited with her 'Bad Girls' costars on the set of her talk show. Last year, the host welcomed MacDowell and Masterson in January, reported People.

