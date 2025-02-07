Drew Barrymore reveals her ‘best onscreen kiss’ is with Adam Sandler

Los Angeles, Feb 7 Actress Drew Barrymore has spoken about her onscreen chemistry with her friend and Hollywood star Adam Sandler.

The 49-year-old actress talked about it on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” and revealed that her favorite onscreen kiss is Sandler, whom she has starred alongside in three popular films such as “The Wedding Singer”, “50 First Dates” and “Blended”.

Barrymore said what she and the 58-year-old star portray in films is a deeper connection than most love stories, reports people.com.

"I mean, I love that Adam Sandler and I are so platonic. We never dated, his wife Jackie is my dear friend," she said.

Barrymore continued: "But I love being in films with him, because I think we're representing something bigger than hot, sexual chemistry. We're representing the true admiration of another person."

The duo first collaborated as love interests in ”The Wedding Singer”, with Barrymore as Julia, a bride-to-be, and Sandler as Robbie, a wedding singer. Six years later, they reunited for “50 First Dates”, in which Sandler is a Hawaii veterinarian named Henry trying to win over Barrymore's Lucy, who has short-term memory loss and can't remember the dates she's spent with him.

In 2014, the pair teamed up again for “Blended”, in which their two recently single characters go on an ill-fated blind date.

Their bond has lasted decades and they remain close friends, Barrymore told Entertainment Tonight in February 2024.

"We're so close. We text all the time. We see each other. We text," she said.

She added that she'd love to team up with Jennifer Aniston, who has also starred numerous times opposite Sandler, including in “Just Go With It” in 2011, “Murder Mystery” in 2019 and 2023’s “Murder Mystery 2”.

Aniston agreed, suggesting the three of them team up and "put an end to this competition" reportedly referencing whether Aniston or Barrymore can star alongside Sandler the most times.

