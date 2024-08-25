Drew Barrymore will ‘try to practise physical distance’ with her talk show guests

Los Angeles, Aug 25 Actress Drew Barrymore wants to practise the diametrical opposite of getting up close and personal.

The actress, whose eponymous talk show recently received an early Season 6 renewal, admitted that she’ll “try to practise physical distance” moving forward when interviewing and interacting with the guests, reports ‘Variety’.

She told Entertainment Tonight, “Well, I’ll try to practise physical distance, which is not my strong point. Do you know how hard the pandemic was for me? I was alone in a studio by myself! I like to be around people”.

As per ‘Variety’, Barrymore, who is often seen caressing her guests’ arms or holding their hands on her talk show, added that her approach might not be “everyone’s favourite, but I’m sorry to those people”.

She continued: “I think that, first of all, we’re always gonna be big on joy and laughter and feeling good, and that was something I always wanted to do. But I never thought we would launch in a pandemic, and trying to lean into the joy and the feel good and the comedy at that time was really weird and wacky”.

News of the renewal of ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ came ahead of its Season 5 premiere on September 9 with Wendy McMahon, president and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures, saying, “Drew is a one-of-a-kind talent who is an integral part of the CBS and Paramount family. This early renewal and upgrades are a testament to our commitment to ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ and its loyal audience, who tune in every day to see Drew’s warmth, inquisitiveness and spontaneity”.

