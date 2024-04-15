Drew Barrymore would ‘love to support’ daughters in acting, but not until they’re older

Los Angeles, April 15 Drew Barrymore’s children sometimes express interest in following her footsteps in the world of acting, but the actress says not until they are older.

Barrymore's daughters, Olive and Frankie, are 11 and 10, respectively.

“When I first had kids, I remember people asking me, ‘Well, would you want your kids to go into the business?’ And it always gave me such a sad feeling, as if this business was so toxic, like, 'Ew',” said the actress, reports people.com.

“And I just thought, that's not how I feel about this business at all. It has given me every opportunity under the sun, and I couldn't appreciate my life more.”

Barrymore, whose father, grandfather, great-grandparents, great-aunt, and uncle were all actors, got her first commercial at age 11 months and was cast in 'E.T.' at age 6, followed by films including 'Firestarter' and 'Irreconcilable Differences'.

However, her love for Hollywood doesn’t mean she’s giving her daughters the green light.

“My kids ask me all the time -- they would love to be in film or on social media or sing or whatever. I always just say, ‘School plays, theater camp, everything (yes)'."

"But being in the public eye, (no) until…’ And then they say, ‘Well, what's the number?’ And I always say, ‘I know you want an answer, and I know the fact that I can't give you one that's so specific isn't satisfying, but it's going to be a feeling. It's going to be when I think you're ready.”

Barrymore will be their biggest cheerleader when the moment comes.

“As a parent, I would really love to support my kids when they're older. Again, what number is that? I don't know, but it's not 13, and it's probably not 14."

She added: "It's up there, but your kid will present themselves in a way where you've got to listen to them and support them and trust them. And I don't know what number that is, but it's probably north of 14, 15.”

