Drew Starkey reveals why erotic scenes are an important part of cinema

Los Angeles, Sep 10 Hollywood actor Drew Starkey, who shares several intimate scenes with Hollywood star Daniel Craig in “Queer”, finds it imperative to integrate sexuality into stories.

Starkey told The Hollywood Reporter: "I think as American audiences, we can be very uptight about that stuff, sex scenes, whatever, which is strange. It feels a little prudish to be like 'ooh if that's in a movie that taboo' but if it's on our phones, it's fine.

"(I'm glad) sexuality is coming back to the theatres because I think it's imperative we integrate sexuality into our stories, it's the way to better understand ourselves. You learn so much about a person by looking at the way they are intimate with one another."

He reminisced about how he and Craig immediately got to work on getting a sense of "familiarity with each other" once production had begun, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: "We jumped into it, just grabbing and throwing our bodies on top of one another, rolling around, getting intermingled. I think it unlocked something subconsciously, gave us a level of comfortability and familiarity with each other, so that, everything after that was very easy."

In the film, Starkey plays Eugene Allerton and says that he was "daunted" by the part initially.

He said: "It was different than most of the characters I've played. There's so much subtlety and delicacy to it. It was a real challenge because no one could read him, no one understood him, least of all (Craig's character) Lee. So it was my job to try, as best I could, to understand what was going on inside this guy."

--IANS

dc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor