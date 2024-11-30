Drew Starkey says he has "little bit of Troy Bolton" in him with his love for acting, basketball

Washington [US], November 30 : Drew Starkey, who rose to fame with the hit series 'Outer Banks' revealed that he "got a little bit of Troy Bolton in me," sharing his passion for both basketball and acting growing up, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Troy Bolton, the main character (played by Zac Efron) in the Disney Channel films, was on the school's basketball team for his father, who was also the head coach, but also realised that he had a passion for theatre.

Starkey grew up playing basketball, as his dad is the head women's basketball coach at Kent State University. However, his love for acting made him take admission to Western Carolina University in North Carolina, "where he double majored in English and theatre performance."

"It's like, you know, basketball was my first love. And then I was like, 'No, Dad, I want to sing and dance, you know, I'm meant to be an actor,'" Starkey said, before describing the feeling. "Sometimes you can hit a flow where it feels like this is what I'm meant to be doing, and it's second nature. It's unconscious in some way. And l feel like that happens, at least for me, very rarely, and striving for that is I think what makes it so addictive."

Starkey made a place in the hearts of audiences with his portrayal of Rafe Cameron on Outer Banks, which recently released its fourth season.

He also appeared in several other films over the years, but he next stars opposite Daniel Craig in Luca Guadagnino's Queer, adapted from William Burroughs' novel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

