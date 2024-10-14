Drunk and Driving Case: Malayalam Actor Baiju Santhosh Arrested in Thiruvananthapuram After Collision with Two-Wheeler

Malayalam actor Baiju Santhosh was arrested by Museum police for rash driving and hitting a two-wheeler while allegedly under the influence of alcohol. The incident occurred late Sunday night, October 13, around 11:45 pm, at Vellayambalam junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Baiju, reportedly intoxicated, was driving with his daughter in the car when he collided with a two-wheeler. His vehicle also struck a traffic signal post before coming to a stop. The rider of the two-wheeler sustained injuries but was not seriously hurt and was quickly transported to the hospital by the police.

Baiju was taken into custody and released on station bail the following day, Monday, October 14. When asked to undergo a medical examination, the actor refused to take a blood test. Despite his refusal, the attending doctor noted that Baiju smelled of alcohol and was uncooperative, issuing a certificate to that effect.Baiju now faces charges under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act for driving under the influence and Section 279 for rash driving.

This isn’t the first time Baiju has had a run-in with the law. In 2005, he was charged with attempted murder at the same police station following a heated altercation with a friend at a club. Allegedly intoxicated, Baiju was armed with a pistol and brass knuckles during the incident. After the case was filed, he went into hiding, prompting police to issue a lookout notice. He was eventually arrested, his pistol seized, and his license revoked, but he was released on bail.