Dua Lipa cancels concert at last minute due to 'unsafe conditions', says she is ‘heartbroken’

Los Angeles, Nov 9 Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa has cancelled a concert citing "safety issues" with the staging and told fans that she's "heartbroken" by the situation.

The singer was due to perform in Indonesia on her Radical Optimism world tour, reports ‘Mirror UK’.

She however announced that her performance at Indonesia Arena - Senayan in Jakarta would not go ahead as planned.

She shared the news in a statement on her Instagram Story. Dua told fans, "I am heartbroken to share that I won't be able to perform in Jakarta this Saturday, November 9. I am there in your amazing country and ready to perform, but I am gutted to share that it has been determined that it is not safe for the performance to carry on due to safety issues with the staging”.

As per ‘Mirror UK’, the singer continued by saying in the statement, "I was so looking forward to this night, and it truly pains me that we cannot perform for you all, especially after such a long time since my last performance in Jakarta”.

Dua concluded by telling fans on the platform, "Refunds will be made from your point of purchase. I love you all and truly can't wait to be back together in the same room with you singing and dancing our hearts out as soon as possible”.

The Radical Optimism tour opened earlier this week in Singapore. Her gig in Indonesia was set to be the third concert on the tour and she's scheduled to next perform in the Philippines on Wednesday. Dua is set to then visit venues in countries like Japan, Australia, Spain and Belgium in the coming months.

