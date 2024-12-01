Dua Lipa concert: Abhijeet Bhattacharya's son irked by netizens for not giving due credit to his father for 'Woh Ladki Jo' song

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 : Global artist Dua Lipa caught everyone's attention with her surprise performance to a fan-made mashup of her song Levitating and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's famous track Wo Ladki Jo from his film Baadshah at her gig in Mumbai on Saturday night.

Netizens went gaga over Dua's act, with social media platforms flooded by Levitating X Woh Ladki mashup videos. However, ace singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya's son Jay is quite irked.

Taking to Instagram, Jay penned a note criticizing social media users and media outlets for overlooking his father's contribution to the song while talking about Dua's performance to Levitating X Woh Ladki mashup.

He wrote, "The problem is that no one talks about it. What happened to- Woh Ladki Jo- Abhijeet? Unfortunately we live in a country where not one news outlet or Instagram page has mentioned the voice and the artists of this song. Why has it always been about actors in this country? I'm sure when @dualipa heard this song she must have heard it and not seen it and not appreciated the man that has sung this song and yes it is not SRK."

Jay added, "It is @abhijeetbhattacharya and @anumalikmusic. Im sorry but this song is called Woh Ladki Jo sabse alag hai- Abhijeet wherever you search it. but somehow the media in this country never lets a singer get his due and then people ask me why don't you try and sing for Bollywood. This is not about Shahrukh Khan. I am his biggest fan ever. This is about our audience and our media who don't support the singers of our country like they do in the west."

Meanwhile, Dua is now set to perform in Seoul.

After having an unforgettable night in India, Dua took to Instagram and expressed her gratitude to Mumbaikars."Thank you Mumbai!!!!! off to our next and FINAL stop of the Asia run... SEOUL!!!!!," she wrote, adding a few pictures that she captured in the city.

The first picture shows Dua Lipa lying down in the midst of a huge floral rangoli. She also shared some BTS images from the concert. Dua Lipa also took a boat ride from the Gateway Of India in Mumbai, and she is seen posing with her sister.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

Dua's performance on the mashup of Levitating x Wo Ladki Jo definitely turned out to be the highlight of her concert.

SRK's daughter Suhana Khan also couldn't keep calm as she shared a video clip of the performance on her Instagram stories.

Suhana dropped a love, a dancing girl and a goofy emoji along with the post.Dua has often expressed her love for Shah Rukh Khan.

In 2019, during her India visit, Dua got the chance to meet Shah Rukh. She even posed for a picture with the Bollywood actor, who later shared it on his Instagram account."I have decided to live by New Rules, and who better to learn them from but Dua Lipa herself? What a charming and beautiful young lady and her voice. I wish her all my love. Dua, if you can, try the steps I taught you on stage," SRK captioned the post.Dua announced her return to India in August with an Instagram post, saying, "India, I'm coming back!! My trip at the start of this year was a beautiful reminder of how much I love this place. The warmth and energy I felt from everyone I met there was amazing, and I can't wait to see you again to perform in November!!!!"

Talking to Variety, Dua shared her excitement about the Zomato Feeding India Concert and said, "One of the best parts about touring the world is getting to be a tourist in so many new places, and I always find the best things to do when I'm in Asia and definitely in India. Last time I visited, I met so many warm and kind people."

This is Dua's third visit to India, following her performance in 2019 and her recent vacation in Rajasthan earlier this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor