Dua Lipa steps out for dinner date with bf Callum Turner ahead of Mumbai concert

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 : Grammy-winning singer Dua Lipa has arrived in Mumbai for her highly-awaited performance at the Zomato Feeding India Concert which is set to take place on November 30.

On Thursday night, Dua was spotted in Mumbai dining with her boyfriend, actor Callum Turner. The couple visited Veronica's, a restaurant in Bandra.

In the videos shared by the paps, Dua can be seen getting inside her car, escorted by security, and holding hands with Callum. The singer looked chic in an all-black outfit. The couple was all smiles as they were papped inside the car. The videos went viral in no time.

Dua announced her return to India in August with an Instagram post, saying, "India, I'm coming back!! My trip at the start of this year was a beautiful reminder of how much I love this place. The warmth and energy I felt from everyone I met there was amazing, and I can't wait to see you again to perform in November!!!!"

Talking to Variety, Dua shared her excitement and said, "One of the best parts about touring the world is getting to be a tourist in so many new places, and I always find the best things to do when I'm in Asia and definitely in India. Last time I visited, I met so many warm and kind people."

This is Dua's second visit to India, following her performance in 2019 and her recent vacation in Rajasthan earlier this year.

The Zomato Feeding India Concert will also feature performances from Indian artists like Jonita Gandhi and Talwiinder, among others.

