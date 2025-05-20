"Dub, Dubbed, Dubbing! Sandeepa Dhar Brings Her Energetic Charm and Fun-loving Spirit While Dubbing

Sandeepa Dhar is back at it and this time, she’s adding a double dose of fun to her work. The actress recently took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes video from a dubbing session, and it’s nothing short of delightful. Sandeepa Dhar shared the video with a caption that says, Learning to create 2 distinct voices...Dub Dubbed dubbing ”. The video shows Sandeepa not just lending her two distinct voices to a character, but also breaking into impromptu dance moves inside the dubbing studio.

Known for her infectious energy and expressive versatility, Sandeepa can be seen fully immersed in the process of creating two distinct voices. Whether it's a serious scene or a playful line, the actress brings both conviction and charisma and always channelize fun-loving spirit. Sandeepa’s video shines a light on the often-overlooked art of dubbing while adding her own unique spin to it. One thing is for sure — whether she’s in front of the camera or behind the mic, Sandeepa Dhar knows how to steal the show!