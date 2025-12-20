Dubbing for JSK Sathish Kumar’s 'Kuttram Kadithal 2' begins

Chennai, Dec 20 The makers of director S K Jeeva's upcoming crime drama 'Kuttram Kadithal 2', featuring producer and actor J S K Sathish Kumar in the lead, on Saturday announced that shooting for the film had been completed and that dubbing for the film had begun.

Sources close to the unit said that the team was now fully focused on post-production, ensuring that every technical and creative element was shaped with precision. They added that director Jeeva was personally supervising the dubbing process to preserve the intensity and realism of the performances captured on screen.

Kuttram Kadithal 2, a thriller-drama, has been filmed across various locations in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, including Theni, Sirumalai, and surrounding locales.

It may be recalled that the makers had some time ago released a glimpse video to give audiences an idea of the plot of the film.

The glimpse video that was released showed JSK Sathish Kumar, who plays a retired school teacher, arriving in town by bus. He alights from the bus and orders a sherbeth at a roadside shop. As he starts to sip on the cool drink, he witnesses a man being chased and hacked to death....

The plot of the film revolves around the government school teacher played by JSK Sathish Kumar. The dedicated government school teacher, we learn, has been honoured with the prestigious 'Best Teacher Award' by the Central Government. What should have been a peaceful farewell to his career turns into an unexpected journey filled with challenges, revelations, and emotional reckonings. As he navigates through this turbulent phase, the story unfolds into a heartwarming tale of resilience, integrity, and redemption, culminating in a poignant and powerful climax.

Along with JSK Satish Kumar, the film will also feature Pandiarajan, Appu Kutty, Balaji Murugadoss, Deepak, Paval, Padman, PL Thenappan, Chandini Tamilarasan, Keerthi Chawla, Viji Chandrasekar, Lovelyn, Jovita Livingston and Roshan among others.

On the technical front, the film has music by D K and cinematography by Sathish G. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Mahesh Mathew while dances have been choreographed by Manas.

Raja Gurusamy is the lyricist of the film, which has VFX and DI by Varna digital studio.

