Duffer Brothers reveal 'Stranger Things' season 5 will be their "most personal story yet"

Washington [US], January 31 : The excitement surrounding the final season of 'Stranger Things' has reached a fever pitch as creators Matt and Ross Duffer took the stage at Netflix's Next on Netflix event, offering fans a thrilling glimpse into what's to come in the show's concluding chapter.

With an extensive production process that spanned a full year, Ross Duffer shared some eye-popping details about the scale of 'Stranger Things' season 5, revealing that the team captured over 650 hours of footage during filming.

"So, needless to say, this is our biggest and most ambitious season yet. It's like eight blockbuster movies," Ross Duffer said, as per Deadline.

As previously announced, the final season will consist of 8 episodes. The Duffer Brothers also teased the episode titles, which include 'The Crawl,' 'The Vanishing of _,' 'The Turnbow Trap,' 'Sorcerer,' 'Shock Jock,' 'Escape From Camazotz,' 'The Bridge,' and 'The Rightside Up,' as per Deadline.

Despite the massive spectacle of season 5, Matt Duffer emphasised that the final season is also deeply personal.

"We think it's our most personal story," Matt said, adding, "It was super intense and emotional to filmfor us and for our actors. We've been making this show together for almost 10 years. There was a lot of crying. There was SO much crying. The show means so much to all of us, and everyone put their hearts and souls into it. And we hopeand believethat passion will translate to the screen."

'Stranger Things' has become a cultural phenomenon since its debut, and the final chapter promises to provide fans with an emotional and powerful conclusion to the beloved story.

As confirmed at the Netflix event, the much-anticipated fifth season will debut later this year, likely toward the end of the year.

As per Deadline, season 5 will pick up in the fall of 1987, over a year after the devastating events of season 4, which concluded with the villainous Vecna opening a gateway to the sinister Upside Down, wreaking havoc on Hawkins.

The new season will bring the characters back to face even greater threats while navigating the consequences of the previous battle.

But while this marks the end of 'Stranger Things' for Mike, Eleven, Hopper, and the gang, Matt Duffer made it clear that the 'Stranger Things' universe is far from over.

He teased several upcoming projects, including the Broadway prequel 'Stranger Things: The First Shadow', and confirmed that spinoffs are in the works.

"There are more Stranger Things stories to tell and in the works," Matt Duffer shared, adding, "It's a bit early at this point to talk about them, but we're deeply involved in every one. It's very important to us that everything with the Stranger Things name on it is of the highest quality and not repetitivethat it has a reason to exist and always blazes its own path. And also, it needs to basically just be... awesome. Or we need to think it's awesome. And there are a lot of what we think are awesome things in the pipeline," as per Deadline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor