Dulquer Salmaan completes 13 years in film industry, shares first look poster of 'Kaantha'

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 3 : Actor Dulquer Salmaan has dropped his first-look poster of the upcoming multilingual film 'Kaantha' on the occasion of completing 13 years in the film industry.

Shooting for the Selvamani Selvaraj directorial, which also stars Rana Daggubatti started last year after the puja ceremony at Rama Naidu Studios in Hyderabad.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Dulquer surprised his fans by sharing his first-look poster for the movie. In the monochrome photo, the actor was seen wearing a black blazer teamed with white shirt and tie.

He was also seen holding a stick in his hands while striking a pose for the camera. The first look poster of the actor came on the occasion of the 'Sita Ramam' actor's 13th anniversary in the film industry.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, "I got to play a timeless character in a timeless story. I couldn't ask for a bigger gift to celebrate my 13 years in the industry. Grateful to the entire team of #Kaantha and to the wonderful audiences who have given me all the love and encouragement any actor would dream of !"

'Kaantha' is set in the evocative backdrop of 1950s Madras. This is touted to be a cinematic journey that explores the complexities of human relationships and societal change during a dynamic period in history.

In a press note shared by the film's team, Rana said, "I am excited to embark on this journey with Spirit Media and get started with Kaantha. This is a beautifully layered story that captures the depths of human emotions and gives an actor a lot of scope to perform. I am thrilled to get started and bring this film to life."

Dulquer Salmaan, founder of Wayfarer Films and lead actor in the film, too, expressed his enthusiasm.

Actress Bhagyashri Borse is also a part of the film.

