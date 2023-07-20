Dulquer Salmaan, Jasleen Royal to feature in new romantic track ‘Heeriye’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 : Actor Dulquer Salmaan and singer Jasleen Royal are all set to feature in the upcoming romantic track ‘Heeriye’.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Chup’ actor shared the poster of the song and captioned it, “The big reveal is here!! 'HEERIYE' from our hearts to yours...out on 25th July.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cu6U1XeNCgT/

The song is sung by Arijit Singh and Jasleen Royal.

Known for her chartbusters like Din Shagna Da, Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan, Sang Rahiyo, Dear Zindagi and Ranjha amongst others, Jasleen Royal has collaborated on a love song with Arijit Singh who is known for his innumerable romantic tracks like Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya and Kesariya amongst others, generating immense anticipation and excitement for this musical association.

Talking about the song, Jasleen said, “Heeriye is personally one of the most special songs of my career. It is my passion project that I have curated from scratch. From composing the tune, singing the track with Arijit to producing the music video and featuring in it, especially with Dulquer Salmaan, it has been an immensely exhilarating journey. Dulquer is not only an incredibly gifted actor but also an extremely sweet person, while I was excited and nervous the whole time, he made the entire process very easy and comfortable for me. I hope the audience accepts our labour of love with open arms.”

Dulquer said, “Heeriye is a very special song. I instantly fell in love with the tune, the concept of the music video and definitely the soothing voices of Jasleen and Arijit. It is a quintessential love song and I am glad to be associated with Jasleen Royal and Warner music India for this beautiful melody. I'm excited to see audiences reaction to this beautiful love song.”

The love song of the season is set to release on July 25, 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor