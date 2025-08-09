Dulquer Salmaan, Malaika Arora, more celebs attend Gaurav Gupta's bridal couture showcase in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 9 : Ace designer Gaurav Gupta on Friday presented his highly anticipated bridal couture showcase, 'Quantum Entanglement', in Mumbai.

The fashion gala was attended by who's who of the Indian film industry. From Dulquer Salmaan to Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Malaika Arora and Disha Patani, many film stars gathered together under one roof to cheer for Gaurav Gupta.

All were dressed to the nines.

Have a look at the pictures from the event

Actor Vijay Varma looked dapper in this black suit.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's niece Alizeh served looks in this gorgeous shimmer dress.

Dulquer Salmaan happily posed for shutterbugs with his wife Amal.

Malaika Arora attended the event in Gaurav Gupta's stunning ensemble.

Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia opted for black and white attire.

This time, Gaurav Gupta did not showcase his collection at India Couture Week 2025, and instead, on Friday night, he held a stand-alone show in Mumbai.

Gaurav Gupta has been in the industry for a long time. He is known for pioneering the fusion of fantasy, mythology, and traditional Indian wear with contemporary designs. He co-founded his design label in 2005 and has since gained prominence for his work showcased on international stages, including Paris Haute Couture Week.

His ensembles have been worn by many international stars such as Beyonce and Mindy Kaling.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor