Dulquer Salmaan pens heartfelt birthday message for Mrunal Thakur, says "Wishing you the happiest M"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1 : As Mrunal Thakur turned a year older today,August 1, her 'Sita Ramam' co-star Dulquer Salmaan wished the 'Batla House' actor with a special birthday message.

In his birthday wish, he appreciated the ace star and also extended his best wishes for her successful career as well. Taking to his Instagram stories, he wrote, "Wishing you the happiest M!! Waiting to watch all the stellar roles you bring to life this year and here's to even more accolades and all your dreams and goals coming true! Lots of Love "

'Sita Ramam' is a 2022 Telugu film directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. It starred Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur in the title roles, alongside Rashmika Mandanna.

Mrunal Thakur began her acting career with the TV shows 'Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan' and 'Kumkum Bhagya'.

She made her Hindi film debut with 'Love Sonia' in 2018 and earned popularity with the 2019 biographical drama film 'Super 30' and 'Batla House'. She rose to fame with Telugu love dramas 'Sita Ramam' and 'Hi Nanna'.

Meanwhile, talking about Dulquer's work front, he will be seen in 'Lucky Baskhar'. Dulquer plays the role of a simple bank cashier and will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar.

Set in the late 1980s and early 1990s, the film chronicles the interesting, turbulent, and extraordinary life journey of a simple bank cashier, Lucky Baskhar.

The movie is directed by writer-director Venky Atluri. His previous film, Sir/Vaathi earned appreciation from critics and audiences.

Meenakshi Chaudhary is playing the leading lady role opposite Dulquer Salmaan in the film. Renowned composer GV Prakash Kumar is composing music for the film and ace cinematographer Nimish Ravi is delivering mesmerizing visuals. National Award-winning production designer Banglan and editor Navin Nooli are working on the film.

'Lucky Baskhar' is set to release worldwide in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

On the other hand, Mrunal received a lot of appreciation for her cameo in 'Kalki 2898 AD'. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD.

Recently, actors Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur have completed the first schedule of their upcoming David Dhawan's comedy film. The first shooting schedule of the upcoming untitled film has wrapped in Mumbai.

For the first time, Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur will share the screen space.

This venture marks the fourth collaboration between Varun and David Dhawan, following the success of their previous projects like 'Main Tera Hero,' 'Judwaa 2,' and 'Coolie No 1.'

