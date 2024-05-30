Dulquer Salmaan-starrer 'Lucky Baskhar' to release on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30 : Finally, the makers of 'Lucky Baskhar' starring Dulquer Salmaan have unveiled the film's official release date.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Dulquer Salmaan treated fans with the intriguing new poster along with the release date announcement and captioned the post, which read, " Gear up to witness the extra-ordinary tale of #LuckyBaskhar in theatres from SEPTEMBER 27th!"

The poster features Dulquer posing with cars while wearing black pants and a grey shirt.

In 'Lucky Baskhar', Dulquer plays the role of a simple bank cashier and will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar.

Set in the late 1980's and early 1990's, the film will chronicle the interesting, turbulent, and extra-ordinary life journey of a simple bank cashier, Lucky Baskhar.

Recently, the makers released the teaser of the film, on the occasion of Eid.

The teaser follows Baskhar's extraordinary journey into acquiring a huge fortune. A dialogue by Dulquer that resonates the most is, "A middle-class person can increase his savings by leading a miserly life and spend a huge amount if challenged."

The movie is directed by writer-director Venky Atluri. His previous film, Sir/Vaathi earned appreciation from critics and audiences.

Meenakshi Chaudhary is playing the leading lady role opposite Dulquer Salmaan in the film. Renowned composer GV Prakash Kumar is composing music for the film and ace cinematographer Nimish Ravi is delivering mesmerizing visuals. National Award-winning production designer Banglan and editor Navin Nooli are working on the film.

'Lucky Baskhar' is set to release worldwide in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on September 27.

