Dulquer Salmaan trashes rumours on Lokah's OTT release date; says film isn't coming to OTT anytime soon!

Chennai, Sep 21 Actor Dulquer Salmaan, whose production house Wayfarer Films produced the blockbuster superhero film 'Lokah', has now trashed rumours regarding the film's OTT release, saying the film was not coming to OTT anytime soon.

Taking to his X timeline on Sunday, Dulquer wrote, "Lokah isn't coming to OTT anytime soon. Ignore the fake news and stay tuned for official announcements! #Lokah #WhatstheHurry."

The film, which has emerged a huge winner, has set cash registers ringing at the box office. Having already made over a whopping Rs 275 crores, the film, which is being hailed as Malayalam cinema's first woman superhero film, still continues to enjoy a strong run in theatres.

In fact, the phenomenal success of the film has overwhelmed its makers and its cast as well.

In the wake of the collections of the film going past the Rs 200 crore mark, actress Kalyani Priyadarshan had penned a note of gratitude to both the audiences and her unit, in which she had said that she was beyond speechless and truly grateful for the love being showered on the film.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen the post, the actress had said, "Yesterday, our film reached a number that was only possible because of you, the audience. I’m beyond speechless, and truly beyond grateful for the love being showered on this film. In our industry, content has always been king, the biggest star of all - and once again, you’ve proved that to us. Thank you for giving us the chance to show that stories with vision will always find their place with you."

The actress had a special word of appreciation for her director Dominic Arun.

She wrote, "And @dominic_arun (our Dom)… thank you for giving us a vision we could believe in with our whole hearts. You’re the reason we were all so excited to give everything we had - and it’s safe to say none of this would have been possible without you. To the most amazing cast and crew…this win feels special for me only because I have you guys to share it with."

Written and directed by Dominic Arun, the film has cinematography by Nimish Raviand and editing by Chaman Chakko. Music for the film is by music composer Jakes Bejoy. The film has action sequences choreographed by one of the best in the world, Yannick Ben. Additional Screenplay and dramaturgy for the film have been done by Santhy Balachandran, while art direction for the film is by Jithu Sebastian.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor