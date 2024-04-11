Dulquer Salmaan unveils intriguing teaser of 'Lucky Baskhar'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 : Finally, the makers of 'Lucky Baskhar' starring Dulquer Salmaan unveiled the teaser of the film to celebrate the joyous occasion of Eid.

Taking to Instagram, Dulquer Salmaan treated fans with the intriguing teaser of the movie and captioned the post, which read, " Common... Middle Class.. Indian Man! Dive into the extra-ordinary world of #LuckyBaskhar! #LuckyBaskharTeaser."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

In 'Lucky Baskhar', Dulquer plays the role of a simple Bank Cashier and will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar.

The teaser follows Baskhar's extraordinary journey into acquiring a huge fortune. A dialogue by Dulquer that resonates the most is, "A middle-class person can increase his savings by leading a miserly life and spend a huge amount if challenged."

The movie is directed by writer-director Venky Atluri. His previous film, Sir/Vaathi earned appreciation from critics and audiences.

Meenakshi Chaudhary has been roped in to play the leading lady opposite Dulquer in the film. Recently, she was seen in the Mahesh Babu starrer 'Guntur Kaaram'.

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, respectively, have produced this film. Srikara Studios is presenting the film.

GV Prakash Kumar has composed music for the film and his score for the teaser elevates the viewer experience.

'Lucky Baskhar' is set to release worldwide in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

More details on the film will be revealed soon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor