Dulquer Salmaan's DQ41 goes on floors; Nani, Buchi Babu Sena attend film's Puja ceremony

New Delhi [India], August 4 : The makers of Dulquer Salmaan's next project, tentatively titled DQ41, have started the shooting of the film with a puja ceremony held on Monday.

The film will be directed by Ravi Nelakuditi and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner.

The traditional puja ceremony was a star-studded affair as it was attended by actor Nani and critically acclaimed directors Buchi Babu Sena and Odela Srikanth.

'Hit' actor Nani gave the ceremonial first clap at the puja ceremony while Buchi Babu Sena and Odela Srikanth extended their best wishes to the team on the event.

SLV Cinemas took to their Instagram handle to share the photos from the event. In the pictures, Nani and Dulquer Salmaan are seen holding the film clapboard as they posed for the cameras.

The music of the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar, while Anay Goswamy will handle the cinematography.

The makers have not shared the release date of the film yet.

As for Dulquer Salmaan, the actor will also be seen in the Tamil and Telugu bilingual film 'Kaantha'. The makers released the teaser of the film on the actor's 42nd birthday.

The movie is directed by Selvamani Selvaraj and stars Samuthirakani and Bhagyashri Borse in the lead roles, along with Dulquer Salmaan.

The two-minute and twelve-second teaser features an estranged relationship between a father and son, portrayed by Samuthirakani and Salmaan, respectively.

The movie is slated to release in theatres on September 12, 2025.

