Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films tenders apology to people of Karnataka for dialogue from 'Lokah'; promises to have it removed!

Chennai, Sep 2 Tendering an apology for a dialogue in director Dominic Arun's woman superhero film 'Lokah', Dulquer Salmaan's production house Wayfarer Films on Tuesday said that it would remove the dialogue in question at the earliest.

Taking to its X timeline, Wayfarer Films put out a statement, tendering an apology. The statement read, "It has come to our attention that a dialogue delivered by the one of the characters in our film Lokah: Chapter One has unintentionally hurt the sentiments of people from Karnataka.

"At Wayfarer Films, we place people above everything else. We deeply regret this oversight and assure you that no offence was intended. The dialogue in question will be removed/edited at the earliest. We sincerely apologise for the hurt caused and humbly request you to accept our apology."

It may be recalled that Dulquer Salmaan's production house, Wayfarer Films, is producing the superhero series.

The film, which released on August 28 this year, has taken a strong opening in all parts of south India, with the production house claiming that on August 31 that 300 additional shows of the film had been added all over Kerala.

The success of the film has pleased the lead actor of the film, Kalyani Priyadarshan so much, that she took to Instagram to express her happiness. She wrote, "Don’t think I’ve fully processed what’s happening… but this is the happiest Monday I’ve ever had. And a happy happy onam, everyone."

Written and directed by Dominic Arun, the film has cinematography by Nimish Raviand and editing by Chaman Chakko. Music for the film is by music composer Jakes Bejoy. The film has action sequences choreographed by one of the best in the world, Yannick Ben. Additional Screenplay and dramaturgy for the film have been done by Santhy Balachandran, while art direction for the film is by Jithu Sebastian.

Melwy J, Archana Rao were roped in as costume designers for the film, which had Sasikumar, MuRi and Zeba Tommy as its lyricists.

