'Dune 2' delayed to 2024 amid strikes

Los Angeles [US], August 25 : Timothee Chalamet-starrer 'Dune 2' has been delayed to 2024 due to the ongoing actors' strike in Hollywood.

Warner Bros sequel, based on the Frank Herbert novel, was supposed to be out on November 3, 2023, will now land in theatres on March 15 next year, Variety reported.

Part Two also stars Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgard, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh and Léa Seydoux.

The 'Dune' delay comes as the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and SAG-AFTRA strikes continue to drag on. Due to the strike, actors may not do presser for any struck film.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (AFTRA) is an American labour union representing approximately 1,60,000 media professionals worldwide. The strike began on May 2 after negotiations between the WGA and the major studios reached an impasse over compensation, minimum staffing of writers' rooms and residual payments in the streaming era.

The release date for 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire' has also been changed.

Surprisingly, Warner Bros. has not changed the release dates for 'Wonka' (December 15), 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' (December 20) and 'The Color Purple' (December 25).

