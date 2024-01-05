'Dunki': Anil Grover pens gratitude note for 'legends' Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5 : Actor Anil Grover on Friday penned down a gratitude note for superstar Shah Rukh Khan and director Rajkumar Hirani.

Taking to Instagram, Anil shared a couple of unseen pics which he captioned, "Gazing at these pictures, I wonder how many shooting stars I must have counted that I actually got to work with the real ones! Words can't describe the gratitude I am feeling right now. To my guiding force, @iamsrk Sir and my institute, @hirani.rajkumar Sir, a big thanks to the legends for this opportunity."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anil Grover (@anilgroverhere)

He also mentioned his other co-actors like Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani and Taapsee Pannu.

Anil wrote in the note, "Privileged to have been amongst such beautiful souls, great performers @taapsee for her unwavering support, @vickykaushal09 bhaji for sharing nuggets of wisdom, @boman_irani Sir for his warmth and kindness, and @vikramkochhar for always being there. The light of their brilliance shone upon me and helped me immensely to improve my craft."

Lastly, Anil expressed gratitude to the writers Abhijat Joshi, Kanika Dhillon and casting director Mukesh Chhabra.

He wrote, "Thank you to #Abhijat Sir and @kanika.d ma'am for creating the world that captured the emotions, situations, and took us all on an epic journey that's now continuing to receive all the love it deserves. And @castingchhabra Sir, thank you for discovering the Balli in me. Thanks to the audience for showering their love. Go watch it if you haven't yet in the theatres near you. #dunki Grateful."

The comedy-drama film 'Dunki' has entered the Rs 400 crore club globally.

With Dunki's success, Shah Rukh Khan has made a hat trick in 2023. With 'Pathaan', 'Jawan', and now 'Dunki', the superstar has ruled the box office for the entire year. 'Pathaan' grossed Rs 1,050.30 Cr., whereas Jawan grossed Rs 1,148.32 Cr. lifetime collection worldwide and now Dunki has crossed Rs 400 Cr. keeping the spree of SRK of delivering blockbusters in a single year.

'Dunki' features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by actors like Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan.

The film received mixed reviews from the audience and critics.

'Dunki' focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey", which refers to the longwinding, often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to. With Dunki's success, SRK has got three back-to-back hits in his kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor