Dunki Diaries: SRK's hard-hitting dialogue "..apne desh ko gaali nahi dunga" strikes patriotic chord

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]], December 18 : Makers of the upcoming comedy-drama film 'Dunki' on Monday unveiled a special video in which the lead cast Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu are seen discussing the film, its narrative and the whole making process with the director Rajkumar Hirani.

Taking to Instagram, SRK shared the video which he captioned, "Agar hum thodi aur baate karte... toh yeh diary long book bann jaati. Dunki Diaries isn't just about candid conversations... It's an answer to... What is Dunki! For us... And for everyone. Woh saari backstories, woh saare moments... Woh saare kisse aur baatein... jo Dunki ki batati hai kahaani, Rajkumar Hirani ki Zubaani. #DunkiDiaries full video out now! #Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas on Thursday, 21st December 2023."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0_ibGUPW2-/

In the video, titled 'Dunki Diaries', the trio could be seen candidly talking about the film.

Hirani revealed that he saw several homes with a cement airplane made at the top of the property all over Punjab that made him curious to make a film based on this topic. The video also shows a gurudwara in Punjab where people go with their passports to wish for easy immigration abroad.

SRK said that the crux of the story is the friendship of 5 characters in the film.

The trio also unveiled a new short clip from the film in which SRK's character (Hardy) is seen standing in what it seems like a court and he says, "Judge saab mujhe mere desh mein koi khatra nahi hai, mera desh jaisa hai mera hai, main yahan rehne ke liye apne desh ko gaali nahi dunga."

Take a look:

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0_lsypsC0n/

The trio also shared some anecdotes and behind-the-scenes stills from the making of the film.

SRK also told Hirani, in the video, "ek chul reh gayi" as he couldn't be in the film 'In and As' like Aamir Khan in 'PK' or Sanjay Dutt in 'Munna Bhai MBBS'.

In response, Hirani told SRK that he has made a special song dedicated to SRK in 'Dunki' titled 'Banda'. Later on, makers shared the song with the viewers.

Helmed by Rajukmar Hirani, the film also stars Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

Recently, during a promotional event in Dubai, SRK heaped praises on his co-star Vicky Kaushal.

Shah Rukh said "Vicky Kaushal is a great friend. I feel he is one of the finest actors I have worked with. And jab aap Dunki mein Vicky Kaushal ko dekheinge toh aapko bohat pyaar aaega unpar. He has done well and I got a lot to learn from him."

Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, 'Dunki' is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. It charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from real-life experiences, 'Dunki' is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories and provides hilarious and heartbreaking answers.

Recently, the makers unveiled Dunki's official trailer titled 'Dunki: Drop 4' which offers a peek into the world of Rajkumar Hirani. Opening with SRK onboard a train sets the tone for the adventure that lies ahead.

The video introduces the whimsical characters, starting with Hardy, played by SRK, who enters a picturesque village in Punjab and encounters a group of spirited friendsManu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balliall sharing a common dream of travelling to London in pursuit of better opportunities and a better life for their loved ones back home.

'Dunki' is all set to hit theatres on December 21.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor