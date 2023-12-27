Dunki Drop 7: Shah Rukh Khan unveils emotional track 'Main Tera Rasta Dekhunga'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 : Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday unveiled a new track 'Main Tera Rasta Dekhunga' from his recently released comedy-drama film 'Dunki'.

Taking to Instagram, SRK shared a video which he captioned, "Iss song mein Dunki ki journey ke sabse heart-touching emotions hai. Longing for love, a love that is unconditional just like what Hardy feels for his Manu! @ipritamofficial aur @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial ki yeh melody dil ke har kone tak pahochti hai. Aur uspe chaar chaand laga deti hai, @vishaldadlani, @iamshadabfaridi aur @officialaltamashfaridi ki awaaz. Isey sunna zaroor, aur iski poori kahani jaanne theatres mein aana... Main aapka rasta dekhunga!! #DunkiDrop7 - #MainTeraRastaDekhunga Song Out Now! Watch #Dunki - In Cinemas Now!"

Penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and composed by Pritam, the song is sung by Shadab Faridi, Altamash Faridi.

The video clip features, SRK's character in the film, Hardy, being arrested and also walking around snowcapped mountains along with Taapsee's character in the film.

'Dunki' marks SRK's first-ever collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani, who has previously given hits like 'PK', 'Sanju', '3 Idiots' and 'Munna Bhai'.

'Dunki' hit the theatres on December 21 and since then it has been the talk of the town.

'Dunki' focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey", which refers to the long-winding, often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to.

With Dunki's success, SRK has got three back-to-back hits in his kitty. In January, he came up with 'Pathaan', which smashed several records at the box office, and in September, he enthralled fans with 'Jawan', which was directed by Atlee.

