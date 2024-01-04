'Dunki': SRK starrer 'Chal Ve Watna' song evokes love for homeland

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 : Makers of Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Dunki' on Thursday unveiled the heartwarming melody 'Chal Ve Watna' that perfectly evokes the feeling of love for our homeland.

Taking to Instagram, SRK treated fans with a song video and captioned it, "Apni mitti, apna desh kaisa bhi ho, apne liye ghar jaisa hota hai. Jab bhi koi isey chhodkar jaata hoga. Uska dil isi tarah ka koi geet gaata hoga. Chal ve watna... phir milange. Baithke lambi... baat karange. @ipritamofficial, @vidushak aur @javedali4u, so grateful for the gift of this melodious masterpiece jo ab aap sabka ho chuka hai. #DunkiDrop8 - #ChalVeWatna - Video Out Now!"

Drop 8 'Chal Ve Watna' captures the journey of a person's dreams that takes them away from home with an inherent wish to return to their roots.

The song perfectly evokes the feeling of love for the homeland and the value of returning.

Sung by Javed Ali, Dunki Drop 8 Chal Ve Watna is composed by Pritam. The heart-touching lyrics of the song are penned by Varun Grover.

'Dunki' stars Shah Rukh along with Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Grover, Boman Irani and Vikram Kochhar.

The comedy-drama film 'Dunki' has entered the Rs 400 crore club globally.

Taking to Instagram, production house Red Chillies Entertainment shared a post which they captioned, "Our Banda and his ullu de patthe are reaching new heights at the Box Office with your endless love."

The film has garnered an impressive over Rs 400.40 crore worldwide, crossing the Rs 400 cr barrier and is all set to cross Rs 200 cr at the Indian box office.

With Dunki's success, Shah Rukh Khan has made a hat trick in 2023. With 'Pathaan', 'Jawan', and now 'Dunki', the superstar has ruled the box office for the entire year. 'Pathaan' grossed Rs 1,050.30 Cr., whereas Jawan grossed Rs 1,148.32 Cr. lifetime collection worldwide and now Dunki has crossed Rs 400 Cr. keeping the spree of SRK of delivering blockbusters in a single year.

'Dunki' features an ensemble cast, with colorful characters portrayed by actors like Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan.

The film received mixed reviews from the audience and critics.

'Dunki' focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey", which refers to the longwinding, often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to. With Dunki's success, SRK has got three back-to-back hits in his kitty.

In January, he came up with 'Pathaan', which smased several records at the box office, and in September, he enthralled fans with 'Jawan', which was directed by Atlee.

Meanwhile, SRK has still not announced his next project.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor