Durga Puja 2024: Rani Mukerji, Kajol perform Sindoor Khela, shine in traditional sarees

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12 : On the occasion of Vijayadashami, cousins and actresses Kajol and Rani Mukerji bid farewell to the idol of Goddess Durga with the ritual 'Sindoor Khela' along with friends and family at the North Bombay Sarbojanin's Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai.

For the occasion, Rani donned a golden-red beautiful Bengali-style saree.

Kajol wore a red-white saree and kept her hair open to amp up her traditional look.

Kajol with her sister Tanishaa also sought blessings.

Tanishaa can be seen performing 'Sindoor Khela'.

Ishita Dutta was also seen at the pandal for the 'Sindoor Khela' ritual.

She was accompanied by her husband Vatsal Sheth.

This ritual takes place on the final day of Durga Puja, a major festival in India, particularly in West Bengal.

Vijay Dashmi, the last day of Durga Puja, saw married Bengali Hindu women apply sindoor on the forehead and feet of the goddess and offer sweets to her, followed by applying sindoor to each other's faces.

Sindoor Khela is known as the 'vermillion game', and is celebrated by Bengali Hindu women. The ritual takes place before the idols are submerged.

Sindoor Khela is a customary element of the Durga Puja celebrations in Bengali culture. It's believed to symbolize the power of womanhood in protecting her husband and children from all evil. Through the ritual, the Hindu women pray for long and happy married lives of each other.

Women first perform 'Arati' and then apply sindoor to the forehead and feet of the Goddess and then apply the same sindoor to each other's faces.

The North Bombay Sarbojanin's Durga Puja pandal witnessed a slew of celebrities including Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and Kiara Advani this year during the festivities.

