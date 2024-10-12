Durga Puja 2024: Rani Mukerji, Rupali Ganguly, Kajol enjoy Sindoor Khela

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12 : Several celebrities came together to be part of Durga Puja festivities on Saturday to celebrate Vijayadashami and bid farewell to goddess Durga with the ritual 'Sindoor Khela' at the North Bombay Sarbojanin's Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai. Joining the guest list was Television actor Rupali Ganguly, who exuded a traditional vibe in a Bengali-styled saree.

Dressed in a beautiful beige and red saree draped in the Bengali style.

For glam, she kept her hair open and was seen enjoying the Sindoor Khela ritual with friends at the pandal.

Rupali Ganguly's adorable video with her son also went viral.

She was seen hugging her son and cutely rubbing the sindoor on her face onto his face. The mother and son bond surely caught the attention.

Other celebs like Sumona Chakravarti, Shrelyn Chopra and others were also seen at the puja pandal for the celebration of Dashami.

This ritual takes place on the final day of Durga Puja, a major festival in India, particularly in West Bengal.

Vijay Dashmi, the last day of Durga Puja, saw married Bengali Hindu women apply sindoor on the forehead and feet of the goddess and offer sweets to her, followed by applying sindoor to each other's faces.

Sindoor Khela is known as the 'vermillion game', and is celebrated by Bengali Hindu women. The ritual takes place before the idols are submerged.

Sindoor Khela is a customary element of the Durga Puja celebrations in Bengali culture. It's believed to symbolize the power of womanhood in protecting her husband and children from all evil. Through the ritual, the Hindu women pray for long and happy married lives of each other.

The tradition is celebrated across Kolkata and the entire state. Women first perform 'Arati' and then apply sindoor to the forehead and feet of the Goddess and then apply the same sindoor to each other faces.

The North Bombay Sarbojanin's Durga Puja pandal witnessed a slew of celebrities including Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, and Kiara Advani among others this year during the festivities.

