Durga Puja 2025: Former captain Sourav Ganguly offers prayer at Kolkata Pandal on Maha Ashtami

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 30 : Former Captain of the Indian Cricket Team and President of the Cricket Association of Bengal, Sourav Ganguly, on Tuesday, offered prayers at the Babubagan Sarbojanin Durgatsava Committee pandal in South Kolkata.

He was joined by his wife, Odissi dancer Dona Ganguly, as the couple visited the puja on the occasion of Maha Ashtami.

Dona Ganguly, while speaking toabout the celebrations, shared her excitement for the festive days ahead. With a smile, she wished everyone a "very, very, very happy puja." She explained that the family's plan for this year is simple.

"I wish everybody a very, very, very happy puja... Just pandal hopping, staying at home, a lot of friends are over... this is the plan. Puja comes every year, and we wait for it every year. We will see more pujas today and tomorrow," she said.

Meanwhile, Durga Puja never fails to turn the streets of Kolkata into art every year, with pandals across the city surprising visitors with thought-provoking themes.

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur. Hindu mythology holds that the goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees. In 2025, Durga Puja begins on September 28 (Shashthi) and concludes on October 2 (Vijayadashami).

