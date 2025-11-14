During every single day of shooting 'Anantha', we witnessed one miracle after another, says director Suresh Krissna

Chennai, Nov 14 Ace director Suresh Krissna, who has now directed the spiritual feature film 'Anantha', has now disclosed that he witnessed one miracle after another during every single day of shooting the film.

For the unware, 'Anantha', which has been directed by veteran filmmaker Suresh Krissna and produced by Girish Krishnamurthy, is an upcoming spiritual feature film featuring actors Jagapathi Babu and Suhasini Maniratnam in the lead.

Speaking at the music launch event of the film which took place recently, director Suresh Krissna said, “Words cannot express my happiness today. My heartfelt thanks to Girish for making this project possible. I have directed several commercial films, but when I was told to make a film on Sai Baba and that it should also have commercial appeal — I saw it as a divine challenge."

The director then went on to disclose details of a miracle that happened in 2009.

"A friend who wanted to make a biopic on Baba took me to Puttaparthi. When I stood before Baba, he looked at me and said in Telugu, ‘Where have you been all these years?’ and I broke down. Two years later, Baba attained samadhi. Years passed, and one morning, Baba appeared in my dream. That same day, my friend told me they had just been discussing making Baba’s film with me," Suresh Krissna said.

The director went on to add that soon after, producer Girish approached him and told him that they must make a film that devotees around the world would celebrate — and even those who didn't know Baba would come to know him.

"I asked for three days to reflect. But the next day, at 3 AM, inspiration struck. In one hour, the entire story flowed through me — as though Baba himself was writing it. The film tells several real-life stories where Baba’s presence and miracles are felt. Deva sir composed a song for the film in just 10 minutes — truly divine grace! Every single day of shooting, we witnessed one miracle after another. I was blessed with a wonderful team who worked tirelessly with devotion. I sincerely believe 'Anantha' will touch every viewer’s heart,” he said, expressing hope.

Music for the film is composed by Deva, and the grand audio and teaser launch took place recently in Chennai in the presence of the entire cast and crew.

The film, apart from Jagapathi Babu and Suhasini Mani Ratnam, also features Y Gee Mahendra, Thalaivasal Vijay, Nizhalgal Ravi, Sri Ranjani and Abhirami Venkatachalam among others.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor