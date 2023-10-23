Dussehra 2023: Kangana Ranaut to be first woman to burn Ravana effigy at Delhi's Lav Kush Ramlila

New Delhi [India], October 23 : Actor Kangana Ranaut is going to be the first woman to burn the Ravan effigy at the famous Lav Kush Ramlila, Red Fort ground, Delhi on the occasion of Dussehra 2023.

Taking to Instagram, Kangana shared a video and made the announcement.

She captioned the video, "In the 50 years of history of the event, held annually at the Red Fort, this will be first time a woman will set the effigy of Ravana on fire. Jai Shri Ram."

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, and Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal will also grace the event.

Arjun Kumar, President, Lav Kush Ramleela Committee, said, "This year, along with the effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna, and Meghnath, effigies of anti-Sanatan forces will also be burned in Delhi."

Arjun Kumar said the decision was taken by the committee in support of the Women's Reservation Bill, which was passed by the Parliament in September.

Usually, the Prime Minister of the country does the Ravan Dahan but since this year PM Narendra Modi is busy with elections, the Lav Kush Ramlila committee has decided to invite them.

Meanwhile, Kangana is currently busy promoting her upcoming action film 'Tejas'.

The film revolves around the extraordinary journey of Tejas Gill, an Air Force pilot, and aims to inspire and instil a deep sense of pride in every Indian, showing how Indian Air Force pilots work tirelessly to defend our nation, confronting numerous challenges along the way.

Written and Directed By Sarvesh Mewara and Produced By Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 27, 2023.

Apart from that, Kangana also has 'Emergency' in her kitty.

