Dussehra 2025 Box Office Clash: Kantara Chapter 1 vs Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari – Advance Bookings Open

Two most awaited film will be clashing on box office this Dasara. Kannada film Kantara which got fantastic response from Hindi audience with a collection of Rs. 84.77 crore, will be releasing its Kantara Chapter 1 October 2nd and on same day Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra starrer film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar will be released in theaters. Even tough both film has different storyline, genre their will be tough competition among both movies. Considering weekend, advance booking for both films has been opened.

As per the Sacnilk as of now, Kantara Chapter 1 has till now collected Rs. 5.67 crore gross on the first day, and with block seats the collection is Rs. 7.86 crore (all languages). Advance booking of Hindi version is strictly average and has collected Rs. 42 lakh gross (without block seats) till now. On other hand, Varun Dhawan, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has collected Rs. 34.48 lakh on its first day during the advance booking till now.

Even though Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) currently leads SSKTK, likely due to its established franchise, SSKTK is generating buzz with its songs. This is just a begining as the real numbers will be out on October 2nd 2025, Dasara, when film will be released in theaters.