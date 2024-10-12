Dussehra celebrations: Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Rohit Shetty perform Ravana Dahan at Red fort

New Delhi [India], October 12 : On the occasion of Dussehra 2024, team Singham Again- Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor and filmmaker Rohit Shetty attended Delhi's largest Ramlila, organised annually at the historic Red Fort grounds and they were given the honour to perform the Ravan Dahan.

Ajay, Kareena and Rohit were also present for the festivities, which the Lav Kush Ramlila Committee arranged.

They were joined by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on the stage.

Ajay opted for a Western look while Rohit was seen in the traditional.

Kareena looked absolutely gorgeous in a purple saree.

Dussehra is that time of the year when the well-known Ramleela is held, massive fairs are organized and people gather in large numbers to see Raavan effigies burst into flames. Dusshera falls on the tenth day of Sharada Navratri, however, despite the fact that celebrations and cultural practices vary according to the location in India's culturally rich country, the festival's fabric that binds everyone together remains.

Talking about Singham Again, Rohit Shetty's directorial starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh.

Recently, makers unveiled the much-awaited trailer.

The nearly 5-minute long star-studded trailer is packed with action scenes and iconic dialogues.

The intriguing trailer gives a glimpse of the ensemble cast of 'Singham Again'. It somewhere also makes reference to Ramayana and the characters are presented as modern interpretations for the audience.

In the trailer, Ajay Devgn is shown reprising his role as Bajirao Singham, facing off against Arjun Kapoor. He represents the modern Ram. The film intertwines themes of 'Good versus Evil'.In the film, Kareena Kapoor plays Ajay's wife, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar reprise their roles as Simmba and Sooryavanshi.A new addition in the Cop Universe is Deepika Padukone, who is introduced as 'Lady Singham'.

Tiger Shroff also makes his entry into the team as ACP Satya Pattnaik.

'Singham Again' is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise.'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014.Both projects were seen as Box Office hits.

Singham Again will hit the box office this Diwali. It will face a box-office clash with Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor