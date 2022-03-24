Dwayne Bravo releases teaser of his upcoming track 'Number One'

Mumbai, March 24 After releasing the poster of his upcoming song, 'Number One', cricketer Dwayne Bravo has shared the teaser of the track which is due to release on March 25.

'Number One', written by Dwayne and Colin Wedderburn, is produced by Black Shadow music.

Taking to his social media, Dwayne launched the teaser as he wrote in the caption, "The teaser of my new song 'Number One' is out. Hope you guys like it!!! Full song out on 25th #champion47 #sirchampion #numberone". The poster was launched yesterday and was well received by the audiences.

The teaser shows him singing and performing to the track inside a studio with male and female dancers grooving to the thumping beats of the song.

Apart from the song the cricketer is also set to begin his IPL schedule with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) just a day after his song release, March 26. CSK will square off with KKR in the opening match of their IPL season.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor