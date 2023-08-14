Dwayne Johnson "heartbroken" by Maui wildfires

Hawaii [US], August 14 : Actor Dwayne Johnson has come forward to help Maui residents suffering from raging wildfires.

On Sunday, Dwayne took to Instagram and shared pictures of firefighters, first responders and civilians doing what they can to fight the wildfires.

He also dropped a video message in which he spoke about ways how to donate and support people who were impacted by the disaster, Variety reported.

“I know that, by now, all of you around the world have seen the complete destruction and devastation that has hit our Hawaiian islands — our island of Maui — and I’m completely heartbroken over this and I know all of you are too. Everything that I’ve seen transpire over these past couple of days, everything that continues to transpire hour by hour, minute by minute, it’s all heartbreaking," Dwayne said.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv5TCahv0J1/?img_index=1

“I have been speaking with organizations on the ground, who have boots on the ground, and I will continue to get as much information as possible,” he added.

Dwayne is of Samoan descent, but his mother was born in Hawaii and the star was raised there for a period. On Friday, native Hawaiian actor Jason Momoa warned tourists to stay away from the island, writing on Instagram, “Maui is not the place to have your vacation right now. Do not convince yourself that your presence is needed on an island that is suffering deeply.”

The native Hawaiian actor also warned that cheap flights are helping wildfire victims evacuate off-island and local hotels are prioritizing those who have been displaced.

“Our community needs time to heal, grieve and restore,” Momoa wrote. “That means the less visitors on island taking up critical resources that have become extremely limited the better.”

The death toll from Hawaii's Maui wildfires has increased to 93 on Saturday, reported Al Jazeera. According to officials, the death toll might even increase as the search teams are searching through the ruins of Lahaina town on Maui island. The town was home to over 12,000 people and has been reduced to ruins. Whereas, the lively hotels and restaurants turned into ashes.

