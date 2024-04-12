Dwayne Johnson reveals 'Moana 2' details at CinemaCon

Washington [US], April 12 : CinemaCon attendees were treated to a surprise as Dwayne Johnson, also known as 'The Rock,' took to the stage to unveil an exclusive sneak peek of Disney's highly anticipated animated sequel, 'Moana 2.'

Scheduled to hit theatres on November 27, the film promises to reignite the magic of its predecessor with a new adventure.

Originally developed as a TV series for Disney+, 'Moana 2' has now been transformed into a theatrical release, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Dwayne Johnson, who voices the beloved character Maui, made a grand entrance to present the footage, accompanied by Polynesian dancers setting the stage for the tropical adventure that awaits audiences.

Speaking about his involvement in the film, Johnson expressed his deep connection to the character of Maui, stating, "Playing the character of Maui is one of the most life-changing life experiences for me and life-changing roles."

He emphasized the cultural significance of the role, highlighting its significance, saying, "It's so much deeper than a movie to me and I know it's deeper for Disney, too."

The story of 'Moana 2' picks up with Moana receiving a call from her ancestors, leading her on a daring journey across the seas of Oceania. With stunning visuals and new music, the film promises an adventure unlike any other, with Johnson teasing, "an all-new crew, all-new setting and, of course, new songs, you're welcome."

Disney CEO Bob Iger previously confirmed the development of 'Moana 2' during an earnings call, citing the immense popularity of the original film.

Directed by Ron Clements and John Musker, the first 'Moana' film grossed over USD 248 million domestically and received critical acclaim, including two Academy Award nominations.

However, 'Moana 2' is not the only project in the works for Disney's beloved characters. A live-action adaptation starring Dwayne Johnson is also in development, set for release in 2026, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

As a token of appreciation for his contribution to the theatrical experience, Dwayne Johnson was honoured with NATO's Spirit of the Industry Award during the event. In his acceptance speech, Johnson reiterated the importance of the cinema experience, emphasizing its enduring value in an ever-changing entertainment landscape.

With 'Moana 2' set to sail into theatres this November, audiences can expect an unforgettable cinematic voyage filled with adventure and heartwarming moments.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor