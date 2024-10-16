Dylan Sprouse discusses future goals with Barbara Palvin

Washington [US], October 16 : Actor Dylan Sprouse recently opened up about the profound impact his wife, Barbara Palvin, has had on his life, particularly in terms of fashion and personal growth.

Speaking to E! News on the red carpet at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, where Palvin walked the runway, Sprouse reflected on how marriage has reshaped his priorities.

"Before meeting Barbara, I didn't care much about fashion," the 'Suite Life of Zack & Cody' star said.

"She inspires me to dress better. When we started dating, I was wearing Kmart white tees with armpit stains on them."

His playful admission highlights the positive influence Palvin has had on his style choices.

While Palvin's unconditional love is evident, Sprouse humorously recalled an early conversation in their relationship, "She told me, 'You need to not do that and you need to wear cologne.'"

This candidness has led to a significant wardrobe overhaul for the 32-year-old actor.

But fashion changes are just one facet of how Palvin has affected Sprouse's life. He noted that marrying her has prompted him to reconsider his long-term aspirations.

"Before getting married, your whole goal is to get married," he explained, adding, "Then, once you reach that point, your next goal is to decide what you want it to be."

For many couples, this may include starting a family or purchasing a home.

Dylan and Barbara, both 31, have been proactive about setting new goals since their wedding in 2023, according to E! News.

"We woke up the day after the wedding and looked at each other and were like, 'What do we do now?'" he shared, hinting at exciting plans for their future.

Although Sprouse teased that their specific goals remain a "secret" for now, he expressed delight in their newlywed life, describing it as "amazing."

Sprouse also took on the role of a proud supporter at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, where he brought along cardboard cutouts of their pets to cheer on his wife.

"I'm always in awe of her doing stuff like this," he said, marvelling at Palvin's accomplishments.

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show was released on Amazon Prime Video and the Victoria's Secret YouTube channel.

