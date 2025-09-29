e-Ticketing system for Kerala Theatres on the anvil

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 29 In a major step aimed at modernising Kerala’s film industry, the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) and the Digital University of Kerala on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop software for a statewide e-ticketing system for theatres.

The unified platform is expected to transform ticketing operations, enhancing transparency and efficiency across cinema halls in the state.

The agreement was exchanged in the presence of Minister for Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian, KSFDC Managing Director Priyadarshan P.S. and Digital University Registrar Dr. A. Mujeeb formally signed the MoU, marking the beginning of a significant collaboration between the state-run film body and the technology-focussed university.

Under this initiative, KSFDC will be responsible for implementing and operating the e-ticketing system.

The platform aims to streamline booking processes, provide real-time data on ticket sales, and ensure more transparent revenue management for theatres, thereby promoting the overall growth of the film sector.

The signing ceremony was also attended by notable dignitaries including actor-turned-MLA M. Mukesh, KSFDC Chairman K. Madhu, Cultural Welfare Fund Board Chairman Madhupal, and Film Academy Secretary Ajoy C.

Their presence highlighted the government’s commitment to supporting technological upgrades within the film industry.

According to Cherian, the unified e-ticketing system will be rolled out to all theatres in Kerala and is expected to be fully operational for public use by February 2026.

He expressed optimism that the initiative would serve as a key milestone in the comprehensive development of the state’s cinema ecosystem.

The introduction of a standardised e-ticketing platform is anticipated to benefit theatre owners, distributors, and audiences alike by simplifying transactions, reducing manual errors, and providing a seamless user experience.

This collaboration between KSFDC and the Digital University of Kerala demonstrates the government’s focus on leveraging technology to strengthen cultural and economic aspects of the state’s film industry.

With full deployment expected early next year, the new e-ticketing system is poised to set a benchmark for organised and digitally-enabled cinema operations in Kerala.

