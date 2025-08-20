Each project has taught me something: Tanisha Mukherjee on her movie choices

Mumbai, Aug 20 Tanisha Mukherjee has been part of several films that struck a chord with audiences back in the day. While a few movies did critically well, others did not create a huge impact at the box office. But Tanisha feels all of her professional choices have taught her something or the other in life.

Speaking about her journey, Tanisha shared, “Each project I have taken on has taught me something, whether it was an emotional story like Tango Charlie, a fun experience like Popcorn or Neal ‘n’ Nikki, or even exploring comedy in 123. Sarkar was a completely different challenge, letting me step into a world of political drama alongside such incredible actors. Every film has shaped me in its own way, and I’ve always enjoyed being part of stories that offered something unique.”

She also featured in Popcorn Khao! Mast Ho Jao, a campus-themed film produced by Pritish Nandy Communications. Though lighter in tone, Tanisha’s role reflected the carefree and relatable spirit the story aimed to portray.

Among her notable performances is her role as Lachchi in Tango Charlie, where she starred opposite Bobby Deol, where Tanisha got a chance to portray a grounded character.

In Neal ‘n’ Nikki, Tanisha took on a role that leaned into the breezy, modern romance space, pairing her with a vibrant storyline filled with travel, music, and youthful charm.

Her work in Sarkar was a shift into intense, political drama, where she shared the screen with industry stalwarts.

In the comedy movie One Two Three, Tanisha appeared alongside actors like Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. While the story revolved around confusion and chaos, her presence contributed to the ensemble dynamic, adding to the film’s light-hearted appeal.

